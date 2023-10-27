- Add new firearms and weapon systems (more types of firearms and weapons will be added later).
- Expanding the map increases the activity area to better avoid enemies.
- Add a new monster type to Slim, and after death, there will be a chance to pick up energy crystals.
- When the energy bar of the firearm is full, it will enter rampage mode, increasing the attack power and speed of the firearm weapon.
- The existence time of 3 defense towers has been extended.
- The player's initial health increases and difficulty decreases.
- After killing an animal enemy, there is a certain chance that various firearms and weapons will be dropped.
Escape from Demon Island update for 27 October 2023
Add Weapon System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2444941 Depot 2444941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update