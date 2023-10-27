 Skip to content

Escape from Demon Island update for 27 October 2023

Add Weapon System

Share · View all patches · Build 12551153

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add new firearms and weapon systems (more types of firearms and weapons will be added later).
  2. Expanding the map increases the activity area to better avoid enemies.
  3. Add a new monster type to Slim, and after death, there will be a chance to pick up energy crystals.
  4. When the energy bar of the firearm is full, it will enter rampage mode, increasing the attack power and speed of the firearm weapon.
  5. The existence time of 3 defense towers has been extended.
  6. The player's initial health increases and difficulty decreases.
  7. After killing an animal enemy, there is a certain chance that various firearms and weapons will be dropped.

Changed files in this update

