2023/10/27 3.0.13 Update information

【Update details】

・Four motions were added.

(Loop) Standby 1, (Loop) Standby 2, (Loop) Speech 8, and (Loop) Speech 9.

・Fixed the adjustment function of webcam facial recognition lip-sync.

*The "Mouth Sensitivity (Width)" and "Mouth Sensitivity (Height)" of Face Tracking (Webcam) in Avatar ・Adjustment are reset.

・The saving process of the avatar loading state has been corrected.

Avatar loading status will be reset.

・Fixed that UI does not change to invalid color even if it is changed to an unallocated slot in the "Change Location" window.

・Fixed OS information acquisition process in "Information" tab.

・Fixed that the shadow is not displayed even if it is enabled.

・Fixed the string of 3tene Screen Capture that is not received.