The Lumi plushie update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12551111 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 19:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Today's update is dedicated to the new Lumi plush campaign. Before we get to the patch notes, let's reveal Lumi's new plush!

Still not convinced? Perhaps Kafot will change your mind.

This Makeship petition lasts only one week. If you want a Lumi plush, sign the petition by November 3rd!

You can check out the petition at https://www.makeship.com/petitions/lumi-outcore-plushie

Patch notes