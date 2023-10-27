The Lumi plushie update!

Today's update is dedicated to the new Lumi plush campaign. Before we get to the patch notes, let's reveal Lumi's new plush!
Still not convinced? Perhaps Kafot will change your mind.
This Makeship petition lasts only one week. If you want a Lumi plush, sign the petition by November 3rd!
You can check out the petition at https://www.makeship.com/petitions/lumi-outcore-plushie
Patch notes
- Added a new Lumi plush-related line for K-Lev at the end of the game
- Fixed an issue where Lumi disappears when she touches a door that opens (maybe she went into the void?)
- Fixed some more typos in Polish
- Fixed an issue that let players skip the cutscene that gives them the star power-up
- Added Braille language support.
- After listening to player feedback: Made it less likely for black holes to appear in real life next to players, sucking them in along with their entire neighborhood.
- Removed Braille language support
- Fixed lag spikes in the secret multiplayer mode
Changed files in this update