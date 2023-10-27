Oct. 27 Update Information. Camera Update!

In this update we have rebalanced some cards, the effects of some events,

and increased the maximum distance for the camera!

This will allow you to see the entire world!

Also, if you don't want the camera to zoom out to the maximum when you select a Hexa,

please go to Settings and turn off "Auto Zoom-Out".

These feedback has been very helpful in making this game better! Thank you!

We can't say we've incorporated all the feedback yet, so we will continue to make improvements.

If you have any feedback, we would appreciate it if you could let us know what you think via the community hub, etc!

Details