 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Sonata 2 update for 27 October 2023

Server/Client Patch – 10/27/2023 – Fractured Strife 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12551018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

 

[Wild Space]

* [Fractured Galaxies](https://www.starsonata.com/announcements/state-of-conquest-anatolia-and-fractured-galaxies/)

  • New Termite System. Each galaxy has its own termite mound spawn rate which has a default rate of 1 spawn per 3 weeks (plus a bit of RNG). The termite mound spawn rate is adjusted according to the following rules: 

    * The galaxy's spawn rate will be doubled if any of the following events occurs during an infestation: the galaxy becomes unowned, any station enters destroyed or abandoned state during the scout phase (i.e. before full termite waves are being sent), or on at least two occasions a station enters destroyed or abandoned state after the scout stage is concluded.

    • The galaxy's spawn rate will be increased by 50% if by the end of the infestation, a station entered a destroyed or abandoned state on exactly one occasion and it was after the scout stage was concluded.

    • The galaxy's spawn rate is reduced by 33% (but not below the default rate) if an entire infestation concludes without any of the events listed above.

  • Command & Control Station Kits now start with an hour of buffer time instead of 30 minutes before the galaxy will unown without feeding it additional fusions.

  • While the End of the Universe is active (last 7 days of universe) ownership within Wild Space can no longer be lost.

  • Dorado has increased T0 commodities counts. Silver and Platinum can now also be found there.

 

[Client Changes]

* PvP Zone galaxies (no turning off safety lock required / no PvP level limits) will now be displayed with a crossed swords icon on the map.

  • Holding the scoop button (or using shift-c) will now only scoop a single drone without interrupting the scooping of other items (so that you will still be able to scoop debris without stopping and restarting scoop).

  • You can now use scoop lock (shift+c) or hold c and then target individual drones to scoop multiple in one scooping session.

  • Shift-c now locks the scoop for 30 seconds regardless of client focus.

  • The Character tab now receives an update on placement of a station or a drone without needing to refresh the tab.

  • Updated colony UI for toggle station colony trading.

  • Changed toggle station colony trading to be any character with management privileges.

  • Sound should no longer be able to play the same effect multiple times in a single frame, each individual sound file is now limited to playing at most once per 50ms.

  • /avoid galname command now works when used from /savecommands.

[Skill Changes]

* Station Mastery now give stations 3% range bonus per level.

  • Gunner's Destruction skill now says ".per level". instead of ".ber level"..

  • Extraction Expert now states "station hull space" instead of "station cargo space". This was done to reduce confusion with the Cargo system.

  • Updated Piracy skill description to clarify it increases the rate of dropped goods on some AI and increases the drop rate of equipped Augmenters.

[Item Changes]

* Adjusted global balance values for self damage  

  * Most self damage weapons now have near the same or lower self damage. A few exceptions.

  • Holding Scoops now give -resists instead of -shield max.

  • Drake's scoop now gives -5% resists instead of -15% shield max.

  • Reduced Gladiator Scoop from 300 range to 275 range.

  • Renamed Dark Goblin Augmenter to Dark Gyre Augmenter.

  • Renamed Dark Goblin Laser to Dark Gyre Laser.

  • Renamed Dark Hobgolin to Dark Ignis.

  • Highway drone, Advanced Highway Drone, Motorway Drone, Autobahn Drone had their stats increased for much higher survivability.

  • Microwarpers can now stack when unequipped.

  • Red Pill and Ammo Crates are now properly marked as Exotic

  • Red Loop Pill now gives -40% (from -25%) Recoil for 10 seconds, prevents you from using items the user for the duration, and increases Turning and Thrust by a % instead of giving a Constant.

  • Updated the description of Red Glow Pill - Red Block Pill now gives -92.5% (from -90%) Vulnerability to All, and prevents you from firing weapons and using items the user for the duration.

  • Fixed shrimp missile supers to shoot 1 missile per use and cut cooldown/energy cost in half, from 2 missiles per use.

  • Can now only equip one type of Untangler (Gravometric Disruptor) at a time.

  • Ownership Kit can no longer be deployed in non-owneable galaxies.

[AI Changes]

* Fixed the issue with Vazi’s not firing their missiles.

[Universe Changes]

* Infernal Tempest and Darkness:  

  * Goblins have been removed and replaced.

  • Added tons of new visuals for mobs and bosses.

  • Added new exotic loot to Infernal Darkness bosses.

[Next Universe Changes]

* New KD DG Bosses and loot.

  • Added additional Halloween Roaming AI.

  • Arctia Changes: 

    * Increased the drop rate of Rime Drones and Rime Shields from Rime Shards.
    • Added a Rime Drone drop to Lord Borean.

  • Slightly adjusted how the spiral is generated in Earthforce Space to add more low DF gals and reduce DF 300 by roughly 50%.

  • Subspace Sas changes: 

    * Increased the time it takes for Subspace Aveksaka to evolve.
    • AI will despawn and be reborn to ensure there's a good distribution of hull types at all times.

  • Earthforce Permanent Drones will properly name themselves Judge and Jury with universe reset instead of Pillbox.

  • Added despawn timer for Scruples spawned from asteroids in Hyper.

  • Infernos will drop Infernal Faction Access Card instead of Goblins.

  • Cyborg Cruiser and Cyborg Battleships were greatly buffed and their unique loot drop rates increased.

  • Fixed the costs of Adamanturized Patrol, Adamanturized Racer Augmenter, and Adamanturized Monkey Augmenter's Trade Bay exchange costs to reflect that of the blueprints and costs of other augs.

[Server Changes]

* F2P accounts are now restricted to 4 active connections per network.

  • Added several new gremlin effects that disable weapons, items, and the ability to thrust.

  • Added a privacy period to wild space galaxies during the first 4 hours when the first station is deployed that prevents all map updates in-game unless inside of the galaxy (IE. /f will no longer provide raw information from the map).

  • Event chat now lists the character's current number of drone slots after placing a Permanent Drone.

  • Unequipping Station Expansions when it will overhull will now state the amount you can unequip without causing issues in the error.

  • Ship hull scanners now start with the type of ship you've scanned in event chat.

  • Show Squad Damage will now organize Damage and Heals by Drone type again instead of each individual drone name.

  • Cargoed item weight is now capped at 1,000,000 or half of the item's weight, whichever is smaller. Previously it was just 1,000,000.

  • Can no longer do /limbo or use limbo item while some ships are already in limbo state.

  • Targeting computer should now stop firing when a ship is overhulled.

  • Spawner tracker messages should now show up as a red message in event chat instead of the standard gray, making it easier to spot.

  • Scooped credits now only show up in the event tab as a single combined line once no credits are scooped for 5 seconds. This should greatly reduce event chat spam.

  • The PvP zone warning message should only show if you were not previously in a PvP zone galaxy.

  • Boss AI now clear parasites/fire when they reset.

  • Chain weapon on hit effect is now ethereal.

  • Updated various Player Station errors from "base” to "station”.

[Bug Fixes]

* Fixed an issue with shield stealing that applied resistances/vulnerabilities twice to the target.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to be able to overheal yourself when stealing.

  • Added a check to calculate colony prices on the first frame after server load, to avoid an issue where a bunch of prices are at 0 until the first colony tick.

  • Rations being eaten by a station while your ship(s) are docked inventory will now refresh the inventory.

  • Fixed spelling issue with ".proportionally". on diffusers.

  • Equipping multiple spawner trackers at the same time will no longer cause a spam of events messages.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the first limbo to decay universe reset items improperly.

  • Fixed a bug with Control and Resist skills not passing to stats bots correctly.

  • Ships that have a top speed of 0 no longer can have speed from augmods, tweaks or auras affect them.

  • Superitems will no longer get stuck if one of their steps returns an error.

  • Fixed Space Urchin level being tied to Subspace invasions like the Aveksaka in Perilous Space.

  • Fix for drones that are part of the uni save loading with a seemingly random team (Blue Photon warp beacon is one such example).

  • Fixed Blue Emperor mission saying to come back in five days when the lockout is only a day.

  • Fix for bots not following the player inside a public instance if the player is not in a squad or team.

  • AI and bots will properly re-enable their cloak if they have one equipped after a server restart.

Changed files in this update

Star Sonata 2 Depot 304691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link