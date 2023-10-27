Server/Client Patch – 10/27/2023 – Fractured Strife 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12551018 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy





[Wild Space]

* [Fractured Galaxies](https://www.starsonata.com/announcements/state-of-conquest-anatolia-and-fractured-galaxies/)

New Termite System. Each galaxy has its own termite mound spawn rate which has a default rate of 1 spawn per 3 weeks (plus a bit of RNG). The termite mound spawn rate is adjusted according to the following rules: * The galaxy's spawn rate will be doubled if any of the following events occurs during an infestation: the galaxy becomes unowned, any station enters destroyed or abandoned state during the scout phase (i.e. before full termite waves are being sent), or on at least two occasions a station enters destroyed or abandoned state after the scout stage is concluded. The galaxy's spawn rate will be increased by 50% if by the end of the infestation, a station entered a destroyed or abandoned state on exactly one occasion and it was after the scout stage was concluded. The galaxy's spawn rate is reduced by 33% (but not below the default rate) if an entire infestation concludes without any of the events listed above.

Command & Control Station Kits now start with an hour of buffer time instead of 30 minutes before the galaxy will unown without feeding it additional fusions.

While the End of the Universe is active (last 7 days of universe) ownership within Wild Space can no longer be lost.

Dorado has increased T0 commodities counts. Silver and Platinum can now also be found there.

[Client Changes]

* PvP Zone galaxies (no turning off safety lock required / no PvP level limits) will now be displayed with a crossed swords icon on the map.

Holding the scoop button (or using shift-c) will now only scoop a single drone without interrupting the scooping of other items (so that you will still be able to scoop debris without stopping and restarting scoop).

You can now use scoop lock (shift+c) or hold c and then target individual drones to scoop multiple in one scooping session.

Shift-c now locks the scoop for 30 seconds regardless of client focus.

The Character tab now receives an update on placement of a station or a drone without needing to refresh the tab.

Updated colony UI for toggle station colony trading.

Changed toggle station colony trading to be any character with management privileges.

Sound should no longer be able to play the same effect multiple times in a single frame, each individual sound file is now limited to playing at most once per 50ms.

/avoid galname command now works when used from /savecommands.

[Skill Changes]

* Station Mastery now give stations 3% range bonus per level.

Gunner's Destruction skill now says ".per level". instead of ".ber level"..

Extraction Expert now states "station hull space" instead of "station cargo space". This was done to reduce confusion with the Cargo system.

Updated Piracy skill description to clarify it increases the rate of dropped goods on some AI and increases the drop rate of equipped Augmenters.

[Item Changes]

* Adjusted global balance values for self damage * Most self damage weapons now have near the same or lower self damage. A few exceptions.

Holding Scoops now give -resists instead of -shield max.

Drake's scoop now gives -5% resists instead of -15% shield max.

Reduced Gladiator Scoop from 300 range to 275 range.

Renamed Dark Goblin Augmenter to Dark Gyre Augmenter.

Renamed Dark Goblin Laser to Dark Gyre Laser.

Renamed Dark Hobgolin to Dark Ignis.

Highway drone, Advanced Highway Drone, Motorway Drone, Autobahn Drone had their stats increased for much higher survivability.

Microwarpers can now stack when unequipped.

Red Pill and Ammo Crates are now properly marked as Exotic

Red Loop Pill now gives -40% (from -25%) Recoil for 10 seconds, prevents you from using items the user for the duration, and increases Turning and Thrust by a % instead of giving a Constant.

Updated the description of Red Glow Pill - Red Block Pill now gives -92.5% (from -90%) Vulnerability to All, and prevents you from firing weapons and using items the user for the duration.

Fixed shrimp missile supers to shoot 1 missile per use and cut cooldown/energy cost in half, from 2 missiles per use.

Can now only equip one type of Untangler (Gravometric Disruptor) at a time.

Ownership Kit can no longer be deployed in non-owneable galaxies.

[AI Changes]

* Fixed the issue with Vazi’s not firing their missiles.

[Universe Changes]

* Infernal Tempest and Darkness: * Goblins have been removed and replaced.

Added tons of new visuals for mobs and bosses.

Added new exotic loot to Infernal Darkness bosses.

[Next Universe Changes]

* New KD DG Bosses and loot.

Added additional Halloween Roaming AI.

Arctia Changes: * Increased the drop rate of Rime Drones and Rime Shields from Rime Shards. Added a Rime Drone drop to Lord Borean.

Slightly adjusted how the spiral is generated in Earthforce Space to add more low DF gals and reduce DF 300 by roughly 50%.

Subspace Sas changes: * Increased the time it takes for Subspace Aveksaka to evolve. AI will despawn and be reborn to ensure there's a good distribution of hull types at all times.

Earthforce Permanent Drones will properly name themselves Judge and Jury with universe reset instead of Pillbox.

Added despawn timer for Scruples spawned from asteroids in Hyper.

Infernos will drop Infernal Faction Access Card instead of Goblins.

Cyborg Cruiser and Cyborg Battleships were greatly buffed and their unique loot drop rates increased.

Fixed the costs of Adamanturized Patrol, Adamanturized Racer Augmenter, and Adamanturized Monkey Augmenter's Trade Bay exchange costs to reflect that of the blueprints and costs of other augs.

[Server Changes]

* F2P accounts are now restricted to 4 active connections per network.

Added several new gremlin effects that disable weapons, items, and the ability to thrust.

Added a privacy period to wild space galaxies during the first 4 hours when the first station is deployed that prevents all map updates in-game unless inside of the galaxy (IE. /f will no longer provide raw information from the map).

Event chat now lists the character's current number of drone slots after placing a Permanent Drone.

Unequipping Station Expansions when it will overhull will now state the amount you can unequip without causing issues in the error.

Ship hull scanners now start with the type of ship you've scanned in event chat.

Show Squad Damage will now organize Damage and Heals by Drone type again instead of each individual drone name.

Cargoed item weight is now capped at 1,000,000 or half of the item's weight, whichever is smaller. Previously it was just 1,000,000.

Can no longer do /limbo or use limbo item while some ships are already in limbo state.

Targeting computer should now stop firing when a ship is overhulled.

Spawner tracker messages should now show up as a red message in event chat instead of the standard gray, making it easier to spot.

Scooped credits now only show up in the event tab as a single combined line once no credits are scooped for 5 seconds. This should greatly reduce event chat spam.

The PvP zone warning message should only show if you were not previously in a PvP zone galaxy.

Boss AI now clear parasites/fire when they reset.

Chain weapon on hit effect is now ethereal.

Updated various Player Station errors from "base” to "station”.

[Bug Fixes]

* Fixed an issue with shield stealing that applied resistances/vulnerabilities twice to the target.