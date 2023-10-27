 Skip to content

DVR Simulator update for 27 October 2023

DVR Simulator Reloaded 1.7.0b is out with more VR support

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,
Today we're releasing a new update of the Unreal Engine 5 version of DVR Simulator. This version adds FPV goggle simulation, like the Unity version. There are new options available in the option menu too. You can for instance disable audio, OSD, etc.. Note that some options are not yet plugged, like the head/positional tracking checkboxes.

The engine was updated to Unreal 5.3.1 which contains improved support for Lumen on Macos.
This is the last version before full replacement of the old Unity version.

DVR Simulator Content Depot 1335371
