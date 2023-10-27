October 27, 2023 Patch Notes

10/27/2023:
-
Fixed a few localization errors.
-
Encoded videos for playback on SteamDeck.
-
Small bug fixes.
-
Created a "previousversion" beta that hosts the previous version of the game in case you run into issues due to an update. To access this go to your Steam Library, Right click Scene Investigators, Properties, Betas, and select previous version from the drop down. (This is mainly so you can still play the game while we work on a fix, do please report any bugs you run into.)
As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.
Changed files in this update