- Added in the Mesh bone creator which later on will be a skeletal animator. Going to be working on this full time, will be making a game I'll pitch to publishers later on.
- changed inventory to a different style, has cooldowns now based on the items weight
- Fixed Items not loading the dialogue that they use
- A ton of other minor things I cant remember lol
Unfolding Engine: Paint a Game update for 27 October 2023
Mesh Placer + New Inventory Style
Patchnotes via Steam Community
