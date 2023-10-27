 Skip to content

Unfolding Engine: Paint a Game update for 27 October 2023

Mesh Placer + New Inventory Style

Share · View all patches · Build 12550929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added in the Mesh bone creator which later on will be a skeletal animator. Going to be working on this full time, will be making a game I'll pitch to publishers later on.
  • changed inventory to a different style, has cooldowns now based on the items weight
  • Fixed Items not loading the dialogue that they use
  • A ton of other minor things I cant remember lol

Changed files in this update

Unfolding Engine: Paint a game Depot Depot 884351
  • Loading history…
