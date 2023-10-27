This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Ridders!

Halloween is right around the corner which means… time for our October Community Update! Here's a little recap about SnowRunner's new season and the upcoming features.

Season 11 is live!

It’s been a week since the release of Season 11, and we are so glad to see you enjoying the roads of our new maps in Scandinavia and their good mix of contracts!



by u/gubel96

We hope that you’re enjoying helping the local filmmakers and that you appreciate these new landscapes. We’re happy to read your thoughts on the game, so keep sharing them with us!

If you encounter any bug or issue, make sure to report them here: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/categories/6056441571345-SnowRunner

If you missed what’s new in this season, don’t hesitate to check our last patch notes!



_by u/Nuclearsyrup__

What are we up to?

This past month, we’ve been continuing to work on improving your gaming experience on SnowRunner. While we have already made progress on game fixes, we are still working on its stability, especially concerning crossplay.

On other news, we wanted to let you know that we are currently working on the final stages for the game’s release on Mac, so stay tuned! It might release sooner than you think…

Speaking of soon, keep an eye out for our two new DLCs coming out next month! You’ll be able to get a cosmetic one to embellish your trucks with brand-new rims and a new set of tires, but also one with a new vehicle to expand your collection!



New truck incoming!! Can you guess which one it is?

That’s it for this month!

We’re delighted to see more and more runners joining us on our journey in SnowRunner! Make sure to join our core community on Discord if you haven’t already, and to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest news!

Stay safe and see you in the snow!

The Saber & Focus teams