10月27日版本更新

本次更新修复了装备属性出现计算逻辑不正确的情况，导致英雄的属性值缺失甚至变成负数。
在更新之后，有问题的装备都会进行修复，并且会针对所有错误数据的英雄进行属性的修复。同时避免错误的装备再次出现。
由于技术原因，本次更新后会重置玩家所有英雄的通用属性点，请注意先去加点再进行战斗噢~
