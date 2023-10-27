 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

一梦封神 update for 27 October 2023

10月27日版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12550755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

本次更新修复了装备属性出现计算逻辑不正确的情况，导致英雄的属性值缺失甚至变成负数。

在更新之后，有问题的装备都会进行修复，并且会针对所有错误数据的英雄进行属性的修复。同时避免错误的装备再次出现。

由于技术原因，本次更新后会重置玩家所有英雄的通用属性点，请注意先去加点再进行战斗噢~

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2555971 Depot 2555971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link