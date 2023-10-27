"Volcanic Update" Patch #3 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 12550589 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 12:33:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.

This update attempts to fix some crashes and stutters encountered by some players. We're sorry for the inconvenience, we really hope this will resolves the performance issues.

V 0.9.010 : Changelog

Performances

Increase reflection probe rendering time interval to avoid lag between biomes & crashes

Improve performances in new lava biome

Improve performances in lost paradise

Fix a bug with optimizers allowing to build without materials

Small improvements of performances overall

World

Add resources around the waterfall area to better balance this spawn point (Thanks to @Artic36 on reddit)

Polishing of the Lava biome

Polishing of the Beach biome

