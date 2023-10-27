"Volcanic Update" Patch #3 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!
I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.
This update attempts to fix some crashes and stutters encountered by some players. We're sorry for the inconvenience, we really hope this will resolves the performance issues.
V 0.9.010 : Changelog
Performances
- Increase reflection probe rendering time interval to avoid lag between biomes & crashes
- Improve performances in new lava biome
- Improve performances in lost paradise
- Fix a bug with optimizers allowing to build without materials
- Small improvements of performances overall
World
- Add resources around the waterfall area to better balance this spawn point (Thanks to @Artic36 on reddit)
- Polishing of the Lava biome
- Polishing of the Beach biome
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
