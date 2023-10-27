10/27 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 10/27 15:20 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

[Function addition]

New character: Ouyang Miaomiao goes live!

Doubing! Attack! "Ouyang Miaomiao, who has a partner, joined the Lingdiao Bureau. Ouyang Miaomiao is an agent who interferes with the pursuit of the resentful spirit and has a strong ability to interfere with the resentful spirit.

The character companion gift pack has now been put on the shelves. During the event, you can purchase the character Ouyang Miaomiao and the set inside the gift pack directly. After purchasing directly, you can immediately return the equivalent value spirit stone

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon

New Activity

New Moon Spirit Talisman - New monthly card upgrade and launch!

Me! Monthly card! Number up

Purchase and return the corresponding value spirit stone! Continuous check-in allows you to receive multiple rewards for exceeding your value! The original monthly card will be retained, and the new interface for the new moon card has been opened.

Star Diamond Mall - "Scarlet Myth" themed limited time update

Step by step, the flowers bloom, and step by step, the butcher floats

October 27, 2023- November 17, 2023

During the event, you can redeem the Naran Lotus Dance Scarlet Fantasy series through the Star Diamond Mall. The clothing comes with special effects, and wearing a full set can activate new skills, special effects, and exclusive actions

Autumn attire - Heavenly Selection Treasure Box limited time update

Dressed in full attire, dancing to the autumn moon

Activity time: October 27th, 2023- November 10th, 2023

Accumulated withdrawal without repetition, limited time discount, only 58800 Lingshi is enough for Su Qingli - Autumn Dress · Clear Day Series, Blue Heron - Autumn Dress · Pink Shadow Series, or Youyue - Autumn Dress · Smoke Wave Series

[New fitting room added]

New addition to the mall: He Ruoyao - Jinghua Dream - Brocade Series

New addition to Star Diamond Mall: Nalan Lian Dance - Scarlet Fantasy Series

New character gift pack: Ouyang Miaomiao - Leisure series

New Treasure Box: Su Qingli - Autumn Dress · Clear Day Series, Blue Heron - Autumn Dress · Pink Shadow Series, Youyue - Autumn Dress · Smoke Wave Series

Lingxi VIP 5 Customization New: Snow White Aerofoam Hunter Series

Problem Repair

Fixed the issue where the Spirit Detective Fire can use props during the main star skill's forward swing period Fixed an issue with the abnormal appearance of Lingtan Blue Heron Realm Spirit Sky (hairstyle) after stealth ended Fixed the issue of inconsistent connection points between the spider web and the actual connection point caused by the simulated resentment spider using the 3 skills to trap the fallen spirit probe and switch back and forth with the spider web Fixed the issue with the headdress and initial hair styling of the White Dew Saint of Lingtan Nangong Yichen Fixed UI error issue with Lingtan Wu Qizhi Mirror Flower Dream gift pack

And fixed several other issues and optimized the performance of the local area