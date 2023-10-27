 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epicenter VR update for 27 October 2023

Hotfix 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12550373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a really short and sweet patch for you all. Turns out I managed to miss a checkbox allowing the new shotgun, flare gun, and their ammo types to be held with a toggled grip. This bug only affected those who had the toggle grip option enabled in the first place, so if you hadn't noticed or thought it was fine already, that's probably why.

So here's the patch note:

Fixed not being able to toggle grip on:

  • Benelli M4
  • Flare Gun
  • Buckshot
  • Slugs
  • Flares

Thanks to the user who commented on the Version 1.1 announcement with the bug. If you'd like a centralized place to post about the game and report future issues and ideas, join the Discord!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1887761 Depot 1887761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link