Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 27 October 2023

20231027UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12550254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Ability values are now displayed on a 100-point scale instead of a 20-point scale. Please note that this is a visual change, and internally, the system still processes values up to 2000. This change should not cause any inconsistencies in saved data. perhaps."

"We have completely reviewed the ability values."

"Training now increases all parameters."

"The effects of training have been significantly enhanced. However, after the age of 40, both players and CPU can't expect significant skill growth."

"The effect of the training ground in the prefectural domain has been changed from 'increased training effect' to 'automatically perform periodic training.'"

"During a generation change, even if successful ability inheritance occurs, age adjustments are applied. Specifically, if a child of a general with all abilities at 100 successfully inherits abilities, they will appear in the game at around 70 to 80 when they are 15 years old."

"For generals with betrayal information that the player has acquired, the information is now displayed in the trust notes (temporary implementation stage)."

