Steam 1.185 Halloween Patch Notes

Dear Explorers！

We are bringing you our Halloween Patch! Happy Halloween!



New Creatures:

Carcharodontosaurus

The Carcharodontosaurus lived in North Africa during the Cretaceous period and earned its name due to its tooth shape resembling that of a shark. This species was a massive and fierce predator, possibly even more formidable than the larger Spinosaurus that coexisted in the same region. In the world of Pixark, the Carcharodontosaurus is considered a top-tier predator that rivals the Giganotosaurus in power. It shares a massive size and a more aggressive nature, especially when it enters the special "Bloodlust" state. It is easier to control compared to the Giganotosaurus. However, it is less powerful than the Giganotosaurus in terms of stats, and it cannot enter most challenges. To date, no wild Carcharodontosaurus has been discovered in the world of Pixark; all known domesticated Carcharodontosaurus are hatched from eggs obtained by challenging the Mega Carcharodontosaurus.

Its eggs can be obtained by challenge the new BOSS Mega Carcharodontosaurus.

New BOSS:

Mega Carcharodontosaurus

A colossal and likely genetically modified or enhanced dinosaur, the Mega Carcharodontosaurus is significantly more potent than its regular counterpart. It possesses a more aggressive temperament, and anyone attempting to challenge it must be well-prepared, as the Mega Carcharodontosaurus is one of the most dangerous creatures in Pixark. Defeating it will drop a fertilized Mega Carcharodontosaurus egg with random levels.

Ability 1: Normal Attack, inflicting a "Shredded" state on enemies for 9 seconds (reduces HP regen and stamina).

Ability 2: Tail swing, inflicting a knockback effect.

Ability 3: War Cry, activated in the second phase. The Mega Carcharodontosaurus lets out a roar that induces "Fear" in nearby dinosaurs and starts accumulating the "Bloodlust" state over the next 30 seconds. For every 20,000 damage dealt, it gains 1 point of "Bloodlust" and also receives a 10-second "Rampage" effect. Each point of "Bloodlust" increases its attack by 5%, and HP regen by 1 per second. When the "Bloodlust" reaches the maximum, it will deal x1.5 damage and an HP regen of 10 points per second. "Rampage" grants the Mega Carcharodontosaurus approximately a 20% increase in movement speed and enhanced stun resistance.

Can be challenge at Ancient Wyvern King Challenge Gate.

New Creatures:



Yutyrannus

The Yutyrannus is a large carnivorous dinosaur that lived in ancient China during the Cretaceous period. It was one of the largest predators in the region and was well-adapted to cold environments with its feathers. In the world of Pixark, its long feathers covering its head and neck make it very majestic and stand out. Besides its formidable strength, its unique roar plays a significant role in battles.

Spawn biomes: Frozen Land, Crystal Island

Prairie Dog



The prairie dog is a highly social, burrowing rodent known for its stout and slow-moving build. Despite being physically small and vulnerable to numerous natural predators, prairie dogs exhibit a high level of alertness. When they live in colonies, they often designate sentinels to stand guard and alert the group to potential threats. In the world of Pixark, prairie dogs still occupy a low position in the food chain. However, they serve a valuable role when tamed by humans. Tamed prairie dogs can help alert players to nearby threats, including dangerous creatures or other rival players, by using different alert sounds. Additionally, some players enjoy keeping prairie dogs as pets on their heads whose loud warning sounds can temporarily scare away any approaching enemy.

Spawn biomes: Woodland, Grassland

Old Creatures Come Back!

Skeleton Horse

It is a skeleton war horse burning with the flames of hell. Legend has it that the skeleton horse is the mount of the knight of hell, and is the most reliable partner of the knight. It can fly to the sky and dive into the sea like walking on the ground, and the energy from hell also gives it the power of eternal life.

Left click - Normal attack

Right click- Sacrifice: unleashes the flames of hell to inflict continuous damage to enemies within a certain range (damage value correlates to the HP of the enemy, while damage upper limit correlates to the percentage of melee damage of the skeleton horse)

'C' button - path of flame, activates its own hell energy, increases its own movement speed by 50% and melee damage by 30%. Moving will leave a hell flame in place, enemies near the hell flame will take continuous damage (1-50 dmg/0.5 sec)

Fire creatures are immune to the above skills

Magical Crystal Berry: The food favored by skeleton horses that replenish their hell energy. It can be crafted at magic workbench with a dark Magic Stone and a magic berry.

Where to find it?

Skeleton Horse (permanent) can be summoned at “Conjuring Cooking Pot” at 70% chance with: 1x Breath Of the Dead 1x Pegasus DNA 2x Felhunter DNAs 5x Scent of the Pumpkin Soul Reaper

Upon failing, you will get a tamed Pegasus or a Felhunter.

Defeating following monsters/BOSS will drop the corresponding items: Pegasus: Pegasus DNA at 20% chance, Pumpkin Soul Reaper: Scent of the Pumpkin Soul Reaper at 20% chance Felhunter: Felhunter DNA at 20% chance Death Lord (Boss)/ Bone Wyvern King (Boss): Breath of the Dead at 100% chance.



Note：

“Conjuring Cooking Pot” can be crafted at magic workbench.

Breath of the Dead can be exchanged with 40 Scents of the Pumpkin Soul Reaper at the Conjuring Cooking Pot.

Skeleton horse is endowed with strong vitality. Like any other bone creatures, it can resurrect as well. It can be resurrected at the Conjuring Cooking Pot with 50 Magic Stone of any of the following types: Dark, Fire, Water, Thunder, Light, Earth, and Wind

Skeleton Horse Saddle:

Can be exchanged at tailor’s workbench with pumpkins.







THEY ARE BACK!!

Upon the arrival of Halloween, so do all those naughty Pumpkin Soul Reapers out there trick or treating. Hurry up and fight them off!

During the event, Pumpkin Soul Reaper can be found in:

Pixark: Novice Grassland, Grassland

Skyward: Dawn Island, Woodland, and Void

Defeating it will drop:

Scent of the Pumpkin

Pumpkin Seed

Magic Broom (7 days)

Flying Firework (7 days)

Clown Costume

Gameplay: The Great Pumpkin Battle!

With Halloween fast approaching, we need plenty of pumpkins not only to decorate our homes but also to use them to exchange gifts! Hurry up and call your buddies to plant pumpkins together!

Pumpkin seeds:

Defeating Pumpkin Soul Reapers will drop pumpkin seeds, which can be used to plant pumpkins.

Pumpkins can be exchanged for various Halloween gifts at the Tailor’s Workbench

Costumes!

New skeleton costume set can be exchanged at the Tailor’s Workbench with:

Hat：400 pumpkins

Top：200 pumpkins

Hand：100 pumpkins

Bottom：200 pumpkins

Foot：100 pumpkins

Skeleton Horse Saddle：1000 pumpkins

Knight costume set can be exchanged at the Tailor’s Workbench with:

Hat：350 pumpkins

Top：350 pumpkins

Hand：150 pumpkins

Bottom：250 pumpkins

Foot：150 pumpkins

Sword：700 pumpkins

Shield：700 pumpkins

Remember the Scarecrow costume from before? They can be exchanged at 50% discount!

Old Events ARE BACK!

Clown Supply Drops - Normal supply drops will turn into Clown Supply Drops. Explorers can obtain Halloween Decors and Halloween Candy Grenades at a chance from these drops.

Pumpkin Hat : Some creatures will be wearing Pumpkin Hats. There is a chance of them dropping the Hats that you can equip them on your tamed creatures.

Double Harvest rates on Ores and Exp rates

Higher Exp from defeating Pumpkin Soul Reapers

Old Items ARE BACK!

Flying Firework (7 days)

Can be obtained at a chance from defeating Pumpkin Soul Reapers. Expires in 7 days.

Flying Firework (permanent)

Can be obtained at a small chance from defeating: Ancient Wyvern King, Aurora Butterfly King and Beach Bully.



Halloween Trees, Halloween Gravestones, Pumpkin Candle and Pumpkin Wall Decors can be obtained from Clown Supply Drops.



Clown Costume

Can be obtained from defeating Pumpkin Soul Reapers at a low rate.

Halloween Candy Grenade

Throw various Halloween Candy Grenade at other Explorers to transform them into characters wearing various Halloween Masks! The effect lasts for ten minutes. They can be obtained from the Clown Supply Drop.

Adjustments:

Adjusted the distance between players and the Ark Tower when entering the "Guardian Ark Tower" instance.

Extended the power supply time of the Alien Turret batteries to 1800 seconds.

Adjusted the Teck Saddle bullet time to 1 second.

Added an additional loot package for the final boss in the tower defense hard mode, Cobalt Star Commander. (Includes a saddle exclusive to the Southern Colossal Dragon, Cobalt Star Firepower Soldier Summon Scroll, and Cobalt Star Firepower Turret)

BUG Fixes:

Fixed the issue where equipment attributes did not function correctly after a character's revival.

Fixed the problem with the attributes number and value limits of the enchantment for some weapons.

Fixed the issue where players could gain extra points after leveling up while offline.

Fixed the incorrect damage types for Teck Swords and Teck Gauntlets.

Fixed the problem where items in the Ark inventory were not cleared after a tower defense event.

Happy Halloween!