Roomvas update for 27 October 2023

Design League

Share · View all patches · Build 12550241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Design League is a new mode where you can submit designs and compete against other designers!

Leagues

  • There are 3 leagues in total, with 2 locked at the start. More leagues will be added in future!

    • There is a leaderboard for each league, to showcase the best designs
    • Each league will have its own set of restrictions on the designs submitted.

  • You will need a design with a 3★ rating or better in the current league to unlock the next league.

    • Ratings are relative. The best-rated design in each league will always be at 5★. All other designs in the league will have ratings scaled relative to the best design.
    • You will receive an in-game notification when your design is rated highly enough to unlock the next league.

  • Access the Design League menu via the right-side toolbar when in the Design League mode

  • Submit designs and compete in a league via the Submit panel in the Design League menu.

Ratings

  • After a design is submitted to a league, it becomes available for rating.

  • Designs are given a rating out of 5 stars.

  • A design's overall rating is shown after it has received at least 5 ratings.

    • The design's rating can still continue to change as it receives ratings past the 5th one. However, leagues will never re-lock as a result of a design's rating dropping.
    • You will receive an in-game notification when your design has received at least 5 ratings and its overall rating is revealed.

  • You can start rating other designs by pressing the Rate button in the right-side toolbar.

    • When rating, identifying info for the design (e.g. design name, creator) is hidden so that bias is minimized. These info will be shown after the rating is confirmed.
    • Ratings are relative to each rater. Rating all designs 1★ will have the same effect as rating all designs 5★.
Online Designs
  • There will be a general cleanup of online designs over the next few days. Low-effort designs (e.g. empty rooms, exact copies of existing designs) will be removed.
  • To kickstart the League system, the better online designs will be added to the League. If you see your design in a league and wish to withdraw it, let me know in the Discord server or Steam forum.

