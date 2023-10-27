The Design League is a new mode where you can submit designs and compete against other designers!
Leagues
There are 3 leagues in total, with 2 locked at the start. More leagues will be added in future!
- There is a leaderboard for each league, to showcase the best designs
- Each league will have its own set of restrictions on the designs submitted.
You will need a design with a 3★ rating or better in the current league to unlock the next league.
- Ratings are relative. The best-rated design in each league will always be at 5★. All other designs in the league will have ratings scaled relative to the best design.
- You will receive an in-game notification when your design is rated highly enough to unlock the next league.
Access the Design League menu via the right-side toolbar when in the Design League mode
Submit designs and compete in a league via the Submit panel in the Design League menu.
Ratings
After a design is submitted to a league, it becomes available for rating.
Designs are given a rating out of 5 stars.
A design's overall rating is shown after it has received at least 5 ratings.
- The design's rating can still continue to change as it receives ratings past the 5th one. However, leagues will never re-lock as a result of a design's rating dropping.
- You will receive an in-game notification when your design has received at least 5 ratings and its overall rating is revealed.
You can start rating other designs by pressing the Rate button in the right-side toolbar.
- When rating, identifying info for the design (e.g. design name, creator) is hidden so that bias is minimized. These info will be shown after the rating is confirmed.
- Ratings are relative to each rater. Rating all designs 1★ will have the same effect as rating all designs 5★.
Online Designs
- There will be a general cleanup of online designs over the next few days. Low-effort designs (e.g. empty rooms, exact copies of existing designs) will be removed.
- To kickstart the League system, the better online designs will be added to the League. If you see your design in a league and wish to withdraw it, let me know in the Discord server or Steam forum.
