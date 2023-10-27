The Design League is a new mode where you can submit designs and compete against other designers!

There are 3 leagues in total, with 2 locked at the start. More leagues will be added in future! There is a leaderboard for each league, to showcase the best designs

Each league will have its own set of restrictions on the designs submitted.

You will need a design with a 3★ rating or better in the current league to unlock the next league. Ratings are relative. The best-rated design in each league will always be at 5★. All other designs in the league will have ratings scaled relative to the best design.

You will receive an in-game notification when your design is rated highly enough to unlock the next league.

Access the Design League menu via the right-side toolbar when in the Design League mode