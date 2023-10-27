- Fixed Entity Secret on pandemonium level
- Fixed bug that didn't keep inventory after broken save file level restart
- Fixed and optimized "e_allowtele" and "e_allowplayer" parameters for triggers
- Fixed "Secret Found" message appearing after loading on pandemonium level
- Fixed mapping documentation
D'LIRIUM update for 27 October 2023
v1.0.4 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
