 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 27 October 2023

v1.0.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12550209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Entity Secret on pandemonium level
  • Fixed bug that didn't keep inventory after broken save file level restart
  • Fixed and optimized "e_allowtele" and "e_allowplayer" parameters for triggers
  • Fixed "Secret Found" message appearing after loading on pandemonium level
  • Fixed mapping documentation

Changed files in this update

D'lirium Content Depot 670161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link