The Infestation Begins... Remore: Infested Kingdom OUT NOW in Early Access!

Journey into the cruel and punishing land of death and despair as your band of Survivors struggle to fend off the grotesque creatures known as The Infested whom now plagues the kingdom of REMORE. Uncover the mysteries of the apocalypse while using only your wits and skills to keep your party alive to see the next morn's light. ​

​

Trailer​

​Changes​

New Contents In addition to "Vengeance" and "Suffering", the highest difficulty "Despair" has been added. Four additional stages including "Inn", "Barracks", "Grocery", and "Manor House" "Recurring Nightmare" and "Iron Will" options added.

New Combat System With the addition of the "Armor" system, changes have been made to make battle damage management easier. With the addition of the "Counter" system, tactical options are increased and the battle tempo has become faster. The addition of the "Pursuit" system strengthens the game’s tension and encourages a greater tactical use of resources.

Battle system and UI convenience improvement Added quick slot to instantly swap weapons without opening the inventory. Fixed an issue where the battle was unintentionally prolonged Once an enemy recognizes a friendly character, the enemy will not sound an alarm again or immediately pursue the character even if the friendly character leaves and comes into sight until the next turn. Modified to prevent "Noise" from occurring in unexpected situations such as when opening a door or when a Blister dies. Changed the "Grab" effect so that it does not activate unless it is an adjacent square within the crosshair range. Improved ease of use of tools such as "Barricade" and "Hook" (changed to rechargeable tools, increased use limit, etc.) New Tools : "Pebble Pouch" that can freely drag enemies and "Coin Pouch" that changes sight

Enemy/ally character skills reorganized and new characters added Modified basic skills and perks of "Knight Errant William" so that they can be used more aggressively/actively Modified the basic skills and perks of "Militia Edwin" to reveal the concept more clearly with a focus on "mobility" / "maintaining position" A new infested "Skulker" appears, requiring a new tactical pattern through escape or counterattack. A group of "Cultists" appear who have Armor and fight with the same weapons as the player.

Hide out system improvement and new function added "Blacksmith Jorgn" "Weapon Modification" system has been changed to a free choice format rather than following a set route, allowing you to customize weapon stats the way you want. With the addition of the "Blacksmith Jorgn" "Characteristic Transfer" function, when a newly acquired weapon has better characteristics, it can be transferred to an existing weapon that was modified/refined. With the addition of the "Artificer Alldris" "Research" function, you can improve the functionality of tools such as "Hook" or "Barricade" and obtain new tools. With the addition of the "Innkeeper Wyvern" "Gathering" function, you can obtain the desired type of resource from a map you have already cleared. With the addition of "Trader James" "Trade" function, you can barter items such as weapons/resources you own.

Modification of commodity balancing Increased drop rates of "Iron Ingot" and "Wood" to ensure there is no shortage of repair materials. Reduced the repair cost of one-handed weapons that consume more durability to 1 "Iron Ingot"/"Wood".



​

Thank you Followers of REMORE for taking the time send us your feedback from our Demo. We tried our best to listen to every single one of them and also did our best to implement them in order to create a better gaming experience. REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM Early Access will have many of these changes implemented and we hope this will increase the overall play through experience.

​

We also want to thank everyone in our community who have shown us support. We could not have made it this far without your words of encouragement during development. All the feedback we received help shape the game you will see in Early Access. Thank you all for helping make REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM a better game.​

​

So, we ask for your continued support and hope you all enjoy REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM Early Access!​

Thank you,

REMORE