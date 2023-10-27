5.1.0 Released!

Haven't you seen the trailer yet? Take a look!

Some details of the upcoming event:

The event starts on November 1st 00:00 UTC and ends on December 1st 00:00 UTC.

The Shovel Knight outfit will only be available to purchase during the collaboration.

Temporary Craftable Items won't work with the special Shovel Knight Quests.

This update has no support with old versions of the game. So if you are planning to play on multiple devices, make sure both versions are updated to 5.1.0.

New Feature

Coimbo Mode.

Bestiary.

New Content

New Material (Players will get this Material retroactively).

New Armory Items.

New Achievements.

New Ascension Upgrades.

New Upgrades.

New Casino Rewards.

New Craftable Items.

New Dark Divinity.

Improvements

Casino Rewards will be visible even if the player doesn't meet the requirements to purchase them.

When dragging an item in the Armory, the Break Item button will change the text and show how many Divinities Points and Scrap you get from breaking the item.

Bat Wing sprite updated.

A button dialog will show up for the first 10 Giants to teach the player they can quickly kill them by tapping/clicking the screen.

Casino timeout requests increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Giants Souls Multiplier and Enemy Types Soul Multiplier were not applying to the idle soul gains. Now they will apply.

CpS Achievements Icons updated.

Boss name will show up when starting a Boss Fight.

Boss Fight Song Remastered by Al&.

Performance and loading times improved.

Some Boss Fights can be retried by using a few Jewels of Soul.

Individual enemy kill count will start to be registered from now on.

Lighting improved in some areas.

Camera system reworked. Cutscenes are now smoother.

Player will face the point of interest after interacting with them.

The audio sliders in the Options are now linear. You know how before, when you'd change them from 1% to 2%, the difference was huge? But then when you'd go from 90% to 100%, the volume barely changed? Yeah, that's fixed.

Forgot password email is now sent from @idleslayer.com.

Added flags to the Language Selector.

Funky Space and Casino song loop updated.

Added a one-time purchase per ascension to purchase x10 and x50 coins in the Jewels of Soul tab.

New Daily Quests based on the player's progress.

You can now activate Random Boxes using the Wind Dash Ability if you go through them.

You can now apply multiple USP to a Stone of Time at once.

Slayers' Casino renamed to Slayers' Lounge.

Minor visual updates and UI changes.

Bug fixes.

Balance

Random Box and Chest Hunt Key spawn timer will now be frozen during Battle Mode.

Ninja reward decreased from 1% to 0.8% per level.

Inner Power now works differently: It uses the spent Slayer Points in your current Ascension to calculate the Minions reward.

V coins pattern removed.

Wind Dash passively increases Magnet radius by 35%.

Astral Locked Ascension Upgrades won't let you buy the next Ascension Upgrade if they are not active.

Offline Kills Reworked