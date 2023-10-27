Version 3.1.0.7 Update Notice

Thank you for your support of the game, everyone's feedback on the problem I have re-read, and will try to adjust as appropriate, this small patch update to adjust the level difficulty.
Specific update instructions are as follows:
[System added
1, added the guardian spirit resurrection function, when the guardian spirit died, you can spend gold at the merchant or merchant to resurrect the guardian spirit
2. Added a new acknowledgement list
[System Adjustment
- Weakened the attack power of charging centaurs, goblin cavalry, minotaurs and elf archers.
- Adjusted the color tone of some monster bullets to clearly differentiate them from the player's bullets.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that the scroll bar in the level selection interface didn't move synchronously.
- Repair the bug of not synchronizing the replacement button after the destiny tip.
3、Fix the bug of air wall and no angel in the endless mode of Westland map.
