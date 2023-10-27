Halloween Update with new Sword!

Hello!

In celebration of Halloween, we have prepared some surprises for you.

Firstly, you can now check out the Halloween demo of Paranoid!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/946920/PARANOID/

Why should this interest you?

Well, your favorite succubus, Vydija, is an important part of this game. You can learn more by watching the trailer below!

Secondly, our livestream has just begun, where we will showcase the prologue of Paranoid, including a few scenes with Vydija - Join us!

Returning to the Succubus update,

We've decided to approach the required censorship in the game differently and have completely removed pixelation of genitals and breasts. Instead, you will simply see designer clothing covering the characters.

Of course, you still have the option to disable the censorship - just install the free DLC - Unrated or download it from our website at www.madmind-studio.com

Additionally, in the game, you will find a new sword inspired by the Sharp X Mind game, about which we will share more details soon.

Remember that you can always make use of Succubus add-ons to transform the game into its Halloween version!

In addition to the above, we've done some optimization work and fixed a few bugs.

Have a great time, and happy Halloween!

/ Madmind