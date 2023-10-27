10/27/2023

💾 Optimized Save Game System: I've streamlined our save game approach for better efficiency and reliability. Previously, we were encountering occasional null returns from the game mode, leading to booleans not saving/loading correctly and causing disruptions for players. To address this, I've shifted the Save Game system out of the game mode and into the game instance. This change aims to resolve the previous issues.

Your feedback is invaluable; if you encounter any further problems, please report them promptly! In our Community Forum, or Our discord server!

🐞 Tutorial Level Assassination Dummy

Assassinating the tutorial level assassination dummy disabled player input until the player looted a chest or opened their inventory. This issue should now be resolved!

🐞 Ice Spells

Sometimes, getting hit by two ice spells back to back would cause the player to become permanently frozen. This issue has been addressed and should now be resolved.

🐞 Fixed a target lock bug that was allowing targeting of chest containers.

🧟‍♂️ AI Improvements:

Changes:

Changes to S_Strafe:

increased how often the enemy will strafe around the player.

Edited BP_AIControllerBase:

Backwards roll cooldown reduced to 2 seconds, down from 6.

Minimum Attack CD changed to 0.0, down from 6.

Max Attack CD changed to 2.0, down from 10.

These changes have made the base Zombie enemies a lot more aggressive. They previously took too long between attacks and spent excessive time strafing and blocking.

I will continue to fine-tune enemy AI to provide the best gameplay experience possible. Stay tuned for more AI updates. 🧟‍♂️ 🎮