Update 5.0.0 - New skin system, Halloween Sale, and More!

🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃

We are delighted to announce that update 5.0.0 is AVAILABLE NOW!

Thanks to your continued feedback, we've been working hard to make Remnant Records an even better experience.

As a result, this update will focus more on the visual side in order to provide our players with the most pleasant, smooth and enjoyable experience possible.

New Features & Changes



SKINS SYSTEM: using your ROLE POINTS, buy and equip skins for every role! There are a total of 16 beautiful skins available.

Complete redesign of the waiting room.

New title screen music.

Added new Halloween surprises!

Added new in-game tutorials and button prompts. These can be disabled in the settings.

Added an accessibility setting to disable smooth camera transitions in the room screen.

Added a sound effect in the room when everyone is ready.

Added a window on the title screen that displays the latest changes to the game.

Adjustments

Changed default skins for all roles.

Reworked all hair and beard shaders to look better.

Bug Fixes



Translated missing texts in the statistics screen.

Fixed incorrect base Cartomancer deck.

Fixed a bug with ambient music related to the Reflection.

Fixed a bug with the law diploma that kept on falling unexpectedly.

We've come a long way since our Early Access release in July 2022.

Today, thanks to our players, we've been able to grow. We've now founded our very own company, Noctiluca Studio, based in Toulouse, France.

We hope you'll enjoy this update, and get the fun and chills you're looking for this Halloween!

Rumors say a lot of new content could be on the way - and a big announcement could be made?!

In the meantime, follow us on Twitter and [Discord](discord.gg/Uf8EpWsFts) to be the first to know, and to interact with us and our community.

Stay tuned & have fun!