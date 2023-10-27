Tales & Tactics - Spooky Season update now live!

Hello Tacticians!

We are happy to announce that the first major content update for Tales & Tactics is now live with a 20% discount!

With Halloween nearly upon us we feel there is no better time than now to put out our Spooky Season update!

So what can you expect from this update!?

New Region: Saunek Necropolis - Face off against Skeletons and Ghouls in a new region, the home of Lel’thas, Champion of the Saunek Necropolis and member of the Daiya. Engage with Lel’thas in Champion Tales, where your choices can make him your rival or ally, offering unique rewards.

- Face off against Skeletons and Ghouls in a new region, the home of Lel’thas, Champion of the Saunek Necropolis and member of the Daiya. Engage with Lel’thas in Champion Tales, where your choices can make him your rival or ally, offering unique rewards. New Character: Thet Pahud - A Dwarvish Fighter who prioritises quality over quantity with a lower max Army Size. Thet excels at item manipulation, unequipping and deconstructing items at will to create perfectly itemised Units.

New Unlock: Bonus Spooky Legends - Activating this feature introduces three new Legends to the draftable unit pool - all have unique skills. Future updates will expand this feature event with more new Legends, randomly selecting them from available Legend Packs, similar to Bonus Traits.

- Activating this feature introduces three new Legends to the draftable unit pool - all have unique skills. Future updates will expand this feature event with more new Legends, randomly selecting them from available Legend Packs, similar to Bonus Traits. New Difficulty: Region Combat Modifiers - Enabling this feature introduces unique area-based combat modifiers to every combat, which can be countered by strategic choices. Whether it's countering Hextech Industries' Megafurnaces or capitalizing on Hexad City's Giant's Gong, these modifiers interact with the existing opponent-based combat modifiers, adding more variety to every battle.

- Enabling this feature introduces unique area-based combat modifiers to every combat, which can be countered by strategic choices. Whether it's countering Hextech Industries' Megafurnaces or capitalizing on Hexad City's Giant's Gong, these modifiers interact with the existing opponent-based combat modifiers, adding more variety to every battle. New Unlock: Advanced Vaults - Unlocking and enabling Advanced Vaults alters the reward structure in each run, introducing 7 new Vaults alongside the classic Duplicator Vault. These new Vaults offer fresh strategies and synergies to master.

- Unlocking and enabling Advanced Vaults alters the reward structure in each run, introducing 7 new Vaults alongside the classic Duplicator Vault. These new Vaults offer fresh strategies and synergies to master. New Unlock: Into the Void - When Into The Void is active, 6 Units are placed in the Void at the start of each run, banished from appearing! You’ll need to stay on your toes to adapt to the new pool of Units, but in exchange, the remaining ones are easier to Tier Up.

And much much more, including unit skill reworks, new perks, many balance changes, and QoL improvements! See the full patch notes here.

We have also made the decision to move across to Unreal Engine 5 this has resulted in fairly significant performance increases and we are happy with the results. Sadly this means we are no longer able to support Windows 7 as a platform. We have enabled a Windows 7 build without the new features to enable players to play Tales & Tactics for the next few months before Steam ends their support for the operating system.

To select the Windows 7 Build click Tales & Tactics in your library, right click and select properties, select the Betas tab and select the "win7compatible" build from the drop down menu.





If you have enjoyed our content so far head over to our DISCORD and be a part of the community! - Your feedback shapes helps shape the next Tales & Tactics update, and if you've got a mind for creating, this patch includes 3 brand new Perks directly made by our community - the winners of the Community Design Challenge 2! The 3rd will be just around the corner, so be sure to join and opt into the Design Challenge Alerts role if you'd like to participate next time.