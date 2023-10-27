Update v0.8.4984a

Changelog
-
Updated Admin tools.
-
Added new rules in the creation of CTFs that will notify the player the first time they create a mission.
-
The game moderators can now delete CTF missions if they do not comply with the new rules.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updated Admin tools.
Added new rules in the creation of CTFs that will notify the player the first time they create a mission.
The game moderators can now delete CTF missions if they do not comply with the new rules.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update