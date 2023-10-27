 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 27 October 2023

Update v0.8.4984a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Updated Admin tools.

  • Added new rules in the creation of CTFs that will notify the player the first time they create a mission.

  • The game moderators can now delete CTF missions if they do not comply with the new rules.

