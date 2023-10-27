The official version of “Floating Life 2” with a discount of 30% is now availabl

This HeartStream Studio game developed by Heartflow Studio is a game where players can customize their characters, interact with NPCs in real-time, and experience the ups and downs of the journey of cultivation. As the game progresses, players can join various sects with different styles, experience adventure maps with rich elements and real-time battles that can be freely combined, gradually discover the truth of the changes in heaven and earth, and influence the fate of the game world through their own choices.

Since its early access release, “Floating Life 2” has received many positive reviews from players. Today, the official version is now available, bringing players a more complete and rich gaming experience. At this moment, the game is on sale for 30% off its original price of ¥68, now only ¥47.6 per copy. For players who love games such as cultivation, sandbox, and turn-based strategy, don’t miss out!

The official trailer has also been released, fully showcasing the game’s atmosphere of cultivation and rich gameplay. Let’s take a look together!

I. Five new sects In this new version, players will be able to experience the fun of five major sects, including various magical weapons such as swords, gourds, flags, mirrors, and demon pills, as well as the power of five elements: thunder, wind, water, fire, and earth. There are hundreds of martial arts that can be freely combined like a vast sea. In this mysterious world of cultivation, you can create your own ever-changing path of cultivation. Experience rich and colorful turn-based strategy battles and feel the infinite charm of cultivation. Here you can freely match hundreds of martial arts to experience the endless possibilities of cultivation and explore the endless mysteries of the path of cultivation.





II. Rich plot and adventures With nearly 400,000 words of gorgeous text, grand mainline and branch plots are like stars scattered throughout the sky. There are more than 300 adventures waiting for players to explore. Each place hides many mysterious options. Rich branch choices make every adventure full of possibilities. In this journey of cultivation, all kinds of strange stories and treasures abound in your exploration with tempting light shining in your eyes. Here every step you take and every choice you make may lead you to a brand new world of cultivation. Every decision you make on this ever-changing journey may change your path of cultivation and open up a whole new journey.

III. Vivid and interesting NPC interaction In this vast map full of vitality, numerous random NPCs are dotted around like flowing stars that together build a vivid and lively world of cultivation. Players can pull friends together to travel together to slay demons and eliminate evil or bargain with merchants from all over the world to obtain heavenly materials and earthly treasures at extremely low prices. There is even an opportunity to practice dual cultivation with your favorite partner to jointly promote the great cause of cultivation and enjoy heavenly pleasures like immortals. This is a world full of vitality where every interaction may bring new surprises and joys.

IV. Various gameplay The game contains infinite gameplay that players can try their luck at auctions or participate in secret auctions to obtain rare treasures. You can also play as an alchemist in an alchemy workshop to refine thousands-year-old elixirs or even go to a brothel to show off your passion by spending money on courtesans for just one smile. Whether it’s big or small things, there are many gameplay options in the game like talents, forging weapons, fighting beasts, gambling houses, formations, sects etc., each with its own characteristics waiting for players to explore carefully and appreciate deeply. In this world of cultivation every kind of gameplay may bring you new experiences and surprises that allow you to deeply experience the infinite charm and fun of cultivating.

For players who want to learn more about this game can join the official game group: 805254230 to keep up-to-date with the latest news about “Floating Life” series works, interact with members of the production team in real-time feedback on problems encountered during gameplay process as well as provide valuable opinions and suggestions. The new version “Floating Life 2: Nine Nine Line Song - Five Major Sects” will bring everyone a brand new exploration experience and challenge! Come on! Let’s cultivate together!