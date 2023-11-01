We don't like bugs in our food so we squished some of them. Here's some of the ones we squished:

Mic feature scaling adjustments

Tutorial failsafes

Fixed a bug preventing some liquids from rendering

Fixed a few missing translations

Quality of life:

Right analog stick can move spawners

Blowtorch is more responsive

Tools ignore invisible walls that would otherwise obstruct them

Game's framerate is limited to keep it from making everyone's GPU's way too hot. We ain't tryina cook an egg on your nvidia geforce.

New!

Move Tool! Use R2 or Mouse1 to pick up and move foods

Achievements!

After a lot of wrestling with tech, achievements have been added in! Apologies for the wait.

KickStarter backers have been added to credits as well. Sorry they were missing for so long! They were meant to go in before our launch date, but we dropped the ball on prioritizing them above other technical issues that were coming up. We put a lil secret in the game for y'all that we'll outline how to reach in a KS email :)

-tj