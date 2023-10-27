Update #7: Monster



Update #7 is a beast! It was intended to include the next storyline and mission, but as it's change log, feature additions and bug fixes started to run off the edge of the table and onto the floor, we decided we better get it out to the community rather than wait one more day. Update #8 will be hot on its heels with new mission content, but its better to separate these two.

There is way too much to highlight everything in the Steam update text (character limits!), so we will aim to hit the high points and let you pursue the change log if you want to know the sheer volume of work that went into this one.

If you're wondering what's up next or what major updates are in the works, we've just posted our public and ambitious roadmap for Early Access -

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1021210/view/3747617344190975453

If you're enjoying the continuous updates, improvements and QoL fixes based directly on your F10s, please tell a friend and leave a review!

Matrix Zoom, ESC, More

The Matrix has received a ton of good improvements based on things you have specifically asked for. Now, you can zoom in and out with the same keybinding you use to zoom the main mission map. You can also open the game ESC menu while hacking with the ESC or B key (defaults). If you get transported by a Blackhole IC we now pop up a warning.

We fixed a bug that was making the Haven Smokeout host a bit broken. We've adjusted the level bulid in Cube Run to fix bugs with the Matrix host there but also to correctly connect more security devices to the host's SCU and even connect the Blue Key door to the RCU. So, another path through the lab just opened if that pesky Blue Key is proving hard to find.



Soldier's Blast Radius

The Soldier's Blast Radius ability has been expanded to have upgrades now, allowing them to spend more points on becoming a grenade and demolitions expert. These bonuses are applied to any type of Grenade from Shock Mines to Concussion or H.E. Grenades. The offerings include increasing throwing distance, pumping up grenade damage or increasing the duration of debuffing grenades. So, if your Soldiers are packing boom then this one's for you!

Market Filters

The market has received the needed filters for subtype - allowing you to drill into only shotguns, or only weapon mods for blades, or only healing items, etc. In addition, in any case where we automatically apply a filter you can now clearly see what filters have been added to the screen. This is most helpful for context-driven shopping, where you've picked a merc, their Blade, clicked to Attach a Blade Grip and then from that screen click the Market icon - you end up shopping for Weapon Mods with the Blade Grip filter applied automatically for you.

Improved Enemies

With over 20 types of factions in the the game and the ability for enemies to carry any type of weapon, armor and take Talents with full charges and cooldown rules ... we're excited just how far we can take the enemy variety in Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. We're really just getting started on this one, so its nice to get the Chopshop enemies upgraded to do their thing -- now with weaker armor but the ability to drop a nano-shielding cloud that fully soaks up to 2 attacks, these shotgun wielders are dangerous on a rush when buffed. Take them out quickly or before they become alerted if you can.

New Game Rename

You can now fully rename your characters from the New Game > Customize > Appearance screen. For your Knight and Face, you can change first, last and code names while the rest of the characters can adjust their first and last only and still need to earn codenames.

Mission Deploy Polish

If you were trying to deploy, often the mission map would overlap the button and cause click issues. The button now wins all fights ;) If no mercs could go along on a mission, we've fixed the formatting issue there. And finally, we've upgraded the speed and snappiness of that UI to prevent it from lagging a little as it waited for the character's 3D model.

v1.0.23 - 10/26/2023