Update #7: Monster

Update #7 is a beast! It was intended to include the next storyline and mission, but as it's change log, feature additions and bug fixes started to run off the edge of the table and onto the floor, we decided we better get it out to the community rather than wait one more day. Update #8 will be hot on its heels with new mission content, but its better to separate these two.
There is way too much to highlight everything in the Steam update text (character limits!), so we will aim to hit the high points and let you pursue the change log if you want to know the sheer volume of work that went into this one.
If you're wondering what's up next or what major updates are in the works, we've just posted our public and ambitious roadmap for Early Access -
Matrix Zoom, ESC, More
The Matrix has received a ton of good improvements based on things you have specifically asked for. Now, you can zoom in and out with the same keybinding you use to zoom the main mission map. You can also open the game ESC menu while hacking with the ESC or B key (defaults). If you get transported by a Blackhole IC we now pop up a warning.
We fixed a bug that was making the Haven Smokeout host a bit broken. We've adjusted the level bulid in Cube Run to fix bugs with the Matrix host there but also to correctly connect more security devices to the host's SCU and even connect the Blue Key door to the RCU. So, another path through the lab just opened if that pesky Blue Key is proving hard to find.
Soldier's Blast Radius
The Soldier's Blast Radius ability has been expanded to have upgrades now, allowing them to spend more points on becoming a grenade and demolitions expert. These bonuses are applied to any type of Grenade from Shock Mines to Concussion or H.E. Grenades. The offerings include increasing throwing distance, pumping up grenade damage or increasing the duration of debuffing grenades. So, if your Soldiers are packing boom then this one's for you!
Market Filters
The market has received the needed filters for subtype - allowing you to drill into only shotguns, or only weapon mods for blades, or only healing items, etc. In addition, in any case where we automatically apply a filter you can now clearly see what filters have been added to the screen. This is most helpful for context-driven shopping, where you've picked a merc, their Blade, clicked to Attach a Blade Grip and then from that screen click the Market icon - you end up shopping for Weapon Mods with the Blade Grip filter applied automatically for you.
Improved Enemies
With over 20 types of factions in the the game and the ability for enemies to carry any type of weapon, armor and take Talents with full charges and cooldown rules ... we're excited just how far we can take the enemy variety in Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. We're really just getting started on this one, so its nice to get the Chopshop enemies upgraded to do their thing -- now with weaker armor but the ability to drop a nano-shielding cloud that fully soaks up to 2 attacks, these shotgun wielders are dangerous on a rush when buffed. Take them out quickly or before they become alerted if you can.
New Game Rename
You can now fully rename your characters from the New Game > Customize > Appearance screen. For your Knight and Face, you can change first, last and code names while the rest of the characters can adjust their first and last only and still need to earn codenames.
Mission Deploy Polish
If you were trying to deploy, often the mission map would overlap the button and cause click issues. The button now wins all fights ;) If no mercs could go along on a mission, we've fixed the formatting issue there. And finally, we've upgraded the speed and snappiness of that UI to prevent it from lagging a little as it waited for the character's 3D model.
v1.0.23 - 10/26/2023
- Added Zoom In / Zoom Out on Matrix
- Open ESC menu from within Matrix
- Added warning confirmation for Hacker when teleported by a Blackhole IC
- Expanded Soldier Blast Radius ability with its upgrades to further focus on grenade damage, range and debuffs
- Improved HUD objective listing to always show the full text
- Added subtype filters to Market screen for weapon types, mod types, armor types, item types
- Subtype filters automatically selected when going from Equip Weapon Mod > Market
- Fully rename all of your characters in New Game now from Merc Detail > Appearance tab
- Improved Chopshop monster talent, now Chop Shield blocks 2 attacks, improved their decision tree, added description
- Added icons to Appearance tab for all hair types
- More hotkeys listing added to the in-game ESC menu including LMB (mouse) or Right Stick Click (controller) defaults to set move destination
- Fixed Matrix Host issues in Cube Run level 2, SCU now have devices connected and RCU can open Blue Door to escape level
- Fixed issue with Deploy button overlapping with mission node map
- Fixed issue with Matrix Host on Haven Smokeout level
- Fixed issues with some combat drugs causing lock up
- Fixed issue with using multiple items of the same type
- Fixed wrapping Power Level value in Contacts screen
- Fixed issue allowing for too many items to be equipped, odd behaviors while buying new items
- Improved UI responsiveness of mission deploy screen to avoid any lag when changing characters
- Improved mission deploy screen if no mercs are available
