Castle Empire update for 27 October 2023

Halloween night

Castle Empire update for 27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trick or treat! Halloween night, filled with screams. The Halloween festival series of activities is about to begin!
-Halloween Check-in: Log in for 7 days to receive generous rewards!
-Halloween Season Pass: Collect candies to unlock various rewards, and get a brand new scout sprite - Little Nightmare!
-Pumpkin Party: Spend pumpkin keys to open festival pumpkins and win festival-themed rewards!
-Score Competition: Complete multi-stage tasks in the score competition and participate in rankings to receive rewards!

