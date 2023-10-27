Trick or treat! Halloween night, filled with screams. The Halloween festival series of activities is about to begin!

-Halloween Check-in: Log in for 7 days to receive generous rewards!

-Halloween Season Pass: Collect candies to unlock various rewards, and get a brand new scout sprite - Little Nightmare!

-Pumpkin Party: Spend pumpkin keys to open festival pumpkins and win festival-themed rewards!

-Score Competition: Complete multi-stage tasks in the score competition and participate in rankings to receive rewards!