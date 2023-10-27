Warlordocracy Early v9.7

Got the virtual keyboard working and finished touchscreen mode. Should run perfectly on the Deck now if you turn on touchscreen mode in the options. Also, greatly improved pathfinding and framerate when ordering multiple party members. Ranged attacks can now be evaded. Lots of other little fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Virtual keyboard working if touchscreen mode is turned on in settings.

-Greatly improved framerate and pathfinding when setting multiple party destinations.

-Character window button "Dismiss" now also lets you talk to and examine party members (for touchscreen mode).

-Ranged attacks can now be evaded, attacking flying targets with melee now miss automatically.

-Decreased evasion of birds from 100% to 50%, decreased Y selection size of boars.

-Tooltips now affected by HUD opacity in settings, other HUD improvements.

-Mobiles now auto-change command to attack if target becomes hostile.

-Added factions, status effects, and some locations to encyclopedia.

-Added encyclopedia option to list all entries in a given topic.

-Now only the main character can talk to other party members.

-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).

-Added lots more human voice sound effects.