Version 0.5.0.

Hello ghost hunter,

We are making the first size update public today. A lot has happened, but so far there have been few changes that you wanted. We're changing that starting today. From today on we have more time and are even more flexible. This wasn't planned until now, as 80% of our time in the last 5 months has been due to hardware problems. We have received new hardware. In addition to new hardware, we have completed a lot of training. Here's what's new in the update:

Added

Police level.

Some new objects.

New sound files have been added.

4 levels of difficulty can now be selected in the main menu.

The ghost will now spawn in the level.

The ghost has the first sound.

The sound in the main menu has been added back.

New hint dialog.

New in - game events

The lumen effects have been added to all ceiling lamps.

Added flickering light in the main menu.

Some objects spawn randomly (during events time).

The door panel has received new functions and status messages.

The first 2 puzzles were linked in the first level.

New Event - Objects.

The ghost is now invisible.

The ghost now moves through rooms.

The ghost can now scare you with horror noises.

Halloween event is released.

Options

Montion Blur

Resolution

The engine has been completely updated to the latest version

The entire project has been adapted to new requirements.

Changes

The Interactions module has been completely redeveloped.

The fog in the tutorial has been removed.

Overlapping objects in the police level have been corrected.

The new walls now have collision.

New player controls

Some objects have been changed (e.g. safe, event decoration, etc.)

The mind has received a new structure.

The ghost has received a new AI.

Event - Objects have been modified.

EMF reader has been slightly modified.

Troubleshooting

Performance improved

It is now possible again to click through to the options in the main menu.

It is now possible to return to the main menu in Options, Credits and Update History.

Security vulnerability in file management system fixed.

All data will now be saved under a new path.

All settings in the options settings are now prepared in the engine and displayed every time you start a level and the new settings are created.

If the player interacts with another object and the widget disappears, all important widgets that are not allowed to disappear will also disappear.

EMF Reader can be restarted by the player.

The flashlight can be picked up again by the player.

The correct resolution is now loaded when starting the level.

The correct motion blur setting is loaded in the level.

Now that the update is public, let's focus on the games. The core content is the spirit, the economic system and the COOP.

We have now also resisted providing you with updates.

Don't forget, you can also reach us via Discord and you are welcome to further develop the game with us as a community.

Your MS Games and Software