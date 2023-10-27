 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 27 October 2023

[v1.24.1]Fixed the bugs that occurred in v1.24.0

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.24.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Fixed a display issue in the editor that could arise after entering the Photo Booth while wearing the new patterns Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps, introduced in v1.24.0.
  • Fixed an issue where the Save Current Pose feature might be unavailable when taking photos while wearing the Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps.
  • Fixed an issue where the Load Pose feature might be unavailable when taking photos while wearing the Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps.
  • Fixed and issue where the model’s toe bones and weight would not carry over when exporting it while wearing the Stiletto Boots and Stiletto Pumps.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

