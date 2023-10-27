Patch 18.7 - Hotfix Patch

Hey everyone, we released a hotfix patch on some issues that seemed to stop players from progressing after the Cathedral boss, alongside other fixes and improvements:

Added: Dialogue text after Cathedral 'Boss on the Block' is killed indicating that remaining enemies need to be killed

Fixed: Collision on broken window in the Cathedral

Fixed: Level not clearing after killing all enemies in Cathedral boss room

Fixed: Cathedral boss spawning basic enemies after death

Improved lighting and visuals for various levels

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

