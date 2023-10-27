 Skip to content

Suit for Hire update for 27 October 2023

Patch 18.7 - Hotfix Patch

Patch 18.7 - Hotfix Patch · Build 12548913

Hey everyone, we released a hotfix patch on some issues that seemed to stop players from progressing after the Cathedral boss, alongside other fixes and improvements:

  • Added: Dialogue text after Cathedral 'Boss on the Block' is killed indicating that remaining enemies need to be killed
  • Fixed: Collision on broken window in the Cathedral
  • Fixed: Level not clearing after killing all enemies in Cathedral boss room
  • Fixed: Cathedral boss spawning basic enemies after death
  • Improved lighting and visuals for various levels

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

Discuss the game with us and the community on Discord and Twitter. If you want to see the game developed live, catch Crimson on Twitch.

Report any bugs or feedback on our Community Hub.

