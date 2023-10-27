 Skip to content

SpellBounders 2 update for 27 October 2023

Release 0.3.9531

Build 12548887

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash with beating level 15.
  • Fixed a crash while using Dazz.

Thanks to the community for all their help! We're continuing to go through crashes for additional fixes.

