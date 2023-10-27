1.64 Release Notes - Tangled Webs

Explore Spooky Halloween Woods & More Relic Rallies!
- Witch fam maps now available in guild towers!
- New tab in inventory to show adventure items, like spark seeds. Guild furniture tab removed when on adventures.
- Adjust scaling for Linux and other desktop users with small screens.
- Add Monuments to the point of interest map.
- Iron before Clay, can’t go astray. Also changed sorting of mana, turf, tickets and others.
- Fix decor that wasn’t boxing-up correctly when dropped on the ground.
- Fix unneeded confirmation when putting palette potions in some storage.
- Fix for big adventure parties with too many floor buttons
- Fix news panel from showing “Day 0”.
- Fix workshop doors on iOS.
- Nix Fairy mana from being awarded from leftover Fairy Flowers.
- More aggressive notification of other players when you start an adventure.
- A variety of wee beautifications and enhancements.
Changed files in this update