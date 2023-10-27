 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Wizards update for 27 October 2023

1.64 Release Notes - Tangled Webs

Share · View all patches · Build 12548798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Explore Spooky Halloween Woods & More Relic Rallies!

  • Witch fam maps now available in guild towers!
  • New tab in inventory to show adventure items, like spark seeds. Guild furniture tab removed when on adventures.
  • Adjust scaling for Linux and other desktop users with small screens.
  • Add Monuments to the point of interest map.
  • Iron before Clay, can’t go astray. Also changed sorting of mana, turf, tickets and others.
  • Fix decor that wasn’t boxing-up correctly when dropped on the ground.
  • Fix unneeded confirmation when putting palette potions in some storage.
  • Fix for big adventure parties with too many floor buttons
  • Fix news panel from showing “Day 0”.
  • Fix workshop doors on iOS.
  • Nix Fairy mana from being awarded from leftover Fairy Flowers.
  • More aggressive notification of other players when you start an adventure.
  • A variety of wee beautifications and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link