Sands of Aura - Version 1.0 Available Now!

Hello Knights!

The long-awaited day is here!

Version 1.0 is OFFICIALLY LIVE!



It has been such an incredible journey to get here, one that we will never forget. The end of one journey marks the beginning of the next. This time... we hope you, the curious on-looker, take the next step and join us on our first steps in Full Release. And to those who have been together with us in Early Access, don't get off the ship yet! We're off on a new journey and you're coming along with us!

If you haven't already got your ticket to Talamhel, take advantage of our limited-time 40% off Launch Discount!

Being a small indie team with an enormous passion for the development of Sands of Aura, we hope you enjoy the experience we have crafted for you.

If you would like to help us, you can do so by:

Spreading the word - share our game with friends, families, and favorite streamers or influencers!

Write a Steam Review - Once you have spent some time in Version 1.0, please consider leaving us a review. Reviews help our game get discovered by other players on Steam! It also lets us know what your thoughts are.

Social Media - Share our news on socials, and use the #SandsofAura to help get our game out there!

There is no pressure! Either way, we are genuinely thankful to have you here with us as we set sail and begin our adventures in Version 1.0!

We also want to take this moment to provide an update on Localization. Chashu Entertainment is in active development for localization to bring the different languages to Sands of Aura with high-quality translations! We will not rest until it is perfect! More details will be provided when we can, until then, we ask for your patience.



And a moment for our community, without you, the growth of Sands of Aura would not have been possible. You have helped us create the best game we could and we are eternally grateful for your support. Thank you!

A message to you, from our team

Michael Shistik, Creative Director> “We set out to make a game we wanted to play, and in doing so, we made something bigger than what any of us thought possible. I think we are surprised at what our small team was capable of making. I hope our passion and ideas come through for what we made!"

Some tips: Upgrade your gear. Defense is strong!

John Sadler, Lead Programmer> “I can't wait to see what everyone thinks of the game, it's been a long journey!”

Cassidy Phan, Animator & Character Artist> “The most fulfilling part of working on Sands of Aura has been hearing the excitement from our Discord community. It really feels like what we have created mattered to some people.”

Dylan Erickson, UI/UX Programmer> “The fans of our game make the long hours and hard work worth the effort. Especially to those that have been around from the beginning to see how much the game has improved.”

Zachary Flynn, Narrative Designer> “Thank you to everyone who stuck with us throughout early access. We couldn’t have done it without you. I hope you come to love Talamhel and its characters as much as I have.”

Jeremy Schaefer, Gameplay Programmer> “It's been so fun seeing everyone online and in the Discord experiencing the game and discovering the world we've built. Can't wait for everyone to experience the full game!”

Lee Bunting, VFX Artist> “I did it for my Dog!”

Cody Phan, Audio Engineer> “I can't wait for each and every one of you to experience the amazing world that everyone at Chashu created I'm so grateful to have been a part of it and I hope you enjoy it. Thank you!”

Eduardo Lopez, Music Composer > “I'm so thrilled for everyone to experience the game, diving into its rich narrative, challenging bosses, gorgeous vistas, captivating characters, an amazing voice cast, ambient atmospheres, and the music it offers!”

Leanna Garand, Producer & Lead QA> “We couldn't have done this without the support of the fans, especially the Discord crew, and we are eternally grateful for their support. Also…’My crakeing back…’”

Eric Zheng, Executive Producer> “The past 6 years have been wildly emotional for all of us. We have hit some highs and fallen into some lows, but regardless of where we were at, we have been resilient in the creation of Sands of Aura. This is a culmination of our dedication, faith, and passion, and we hope you’ll love it as much as we have loved developing Sands of Aura.”

We're excited for you to play and to hear about your adventures in Sands of Aura! Join us on Discord to share your experiences with us!

And from all of us at Chashu Entertainment...

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!