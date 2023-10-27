Once player dies they can tab between any surviving agents and control them via 3rd person view.
Activatae this function by selecting the "E" key
Weapon sounds also upgraded.
Other bug fixes as well
Fox4Elite update for 27 October 2023
3rd Person Update
Once player dies they can tab between any surviving agents and control them via 3rd person view.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update