Fox4Elite update for 27 October 2023

3rd Person Update

Build 12548730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once player dies they can tab between any surviving agents and control them via 3rd person view.
Activatae this function by selecting the "E" key
Weapon sounds also upgraded.
Other bug fixes as well

