version 0.9.3 'Revelation'

A long-requested feature is here, the detailed combat log. This is something that I didn't think would actually be possible for me to do. It's my first game and I'm from teh arts so things weren't exactly set up in a good way to implement it, haha. Took a degree of suffering. Lesson learned

Another experimental change is making all the enemies visible on the world map. Their "rumors" will also be displayed, as I find them atmospheric, as will an additional little random line

It took a lot of empathy for me to finally see how the hidden enemies were frustrating people - implying they had to be memorized or looked up. When I play these kinds of games I pay little attention to what's coming and make pretty much no effort to learn about it. I'll be keeping an eye on it and if it's absolutely ruining the feel for anyone I'd love to know

Thanks again for being here with me, I've caught some kind of virus again but wanted to get this update out...O struggler!

General

added detail to the combat log

shows the ability that causes the event

shows the associated number

shows modifications to the number and the causes of the modifications

"less detail" option to turn off number-related portion

enemies are no longer hidden in the world map (rumor text kept), item "rumors" are relegated to mouse-over

added little random flavor line below the enemy rumors

Powers / Prestige / Items

Ihra ability changed to: on game turn, apply 1 protection to yourself

Added power Might, martial, +100 Hit per level and deals weapon damage to all adjacent units on melee attack, if two handing, scales with 10% weapon damage * level

Added power Aim, martial, +60 Accuracy per level and deals Pierce damage to the target when attacking at rance, scales with 10% weapon damage * level

Added prestige class Shantih, martial + lightning, very straightforward DEX mirror of the Flame Knight

Added Tamasa, lightning + fire, super high Charge scaling on stand still, keeps it from reducing, but deals enormous fire damage to self

Added Ill Prophet, poison + astral, creates "strange tint" terrain on stand still, damages all enemies standing on strange tint with astral / poison damage, scales with number of strange tint tiles * willpower

Most Void items powered up in some way, except for the Pulwar, which received opposite treatment

Other random changes, want to add more ranged weapons for example...

Enemies