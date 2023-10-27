Spell Disk 0.5.3 Update

Added five new accessories and their requirements:

Gem Slime (Defeat Giant Slime in Grotto).

Earth Serpent Mask (Defeat Earth Serpent in Grotto).

Mushroom Hat (Defeat Spore Golem in Grotto).

Moose Antler (Defeat Hammer Moose in Crypt).

Pumpkin. (Win a survivor mode once).

This update made all bosses in the base game mode reward players with an accessory or an outfit as we intended. But this isn't the end, as new outfits and accessories will continue to be added throughout the rest of the Early Access phase.

Optimized the pathfinding functions.

Fixed an issue where a memory leak could occur when the camera was not working.

Fixed a rare case where memory leak from pathfinding AI could occur with certain computer configurations.

While we thoroughly checked the scenes for pathfinding issues, there may still be cases in which unexpected behavior occurs due to significant changes on the back end. Please let us know if you encounter any odd or unexpected pathfinding behavior!

Optimized memory management in the Tree Branch Chamber (Survivor Lobby). Instead of loading everything at the scene load, the relevant data will only be loaded when requesting to view or equip the respective classes.