The Heroines' Last Anthem update for 27 October 2023

1.032 Update

Build 12548508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some levels.
  2. Chage enemy AI behavour after death.
  3. Changed default keyboard layout bindings.
  4. Remove JumpUp action key.

