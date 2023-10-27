Roadmap & October Devlog

Welcome to Early Access

Hello everyone! We thank you very much for your numerous and detailed feedback so far and we are glad how much fun you have with Midnight Heist!

Roadmap

We still have a lot of ideas for the future of Midnight Heist. Our biggest priority will be to continue developing the game, adding new content and constantly improving the gameplay experience. With this roadmap we share our ideas with you.

Depending on the active players, there will be content coming your way beyond that. Your feedback and ideas are crucial to the journey of Midnight Heist!

New features and changes after the demo

Two new player models

In the demo you have been able to play Darryl and Elija, the two men in the team of the four-member hacker gang. We have added Kate and Luxury, the two women of the team. Say hello to them when you see them!

The store and the wardrobe

We have implemented a store where you can buy clothes for your character with the earned money. These include: Head, upper body, gloves, lower body and shoes. Additionally, you can buy cosmetic customizations for your equipment! These include the flashlight, smartphone, and tablet.

With the launch of Early Access, we released the "Early Bird Collection", which has over 80+ cosmetic items for you to unlock. In total, there is even a little more that you can unlock through special missions!

Each character can be individually customized. Some clothing is limited to certain characters, though we may remove this limitation in the future. (This limitation is due to the technical nature of the game).

A new map

At the start of Early Access two maps are available: CemaX Agency North and CemaX Agency South. They are identical in theme, but completely different in layout, so you have some variety.

New maps will follow soon, with new themes and new gameplay possibilities in store for you!

The operations

The operations are special challenges that provide you with big rewards and major story contents. They are dedicated to the three organizations in Midnight City, for which you have to fulfill certain tasks. Don't mess with them though, they can be very unforgiving and are extremely good at tracking down traitors!

This content explains the happenings in Midnight City and goes deeper into the details. Among them are the mysterious entities and a secret organization called P.E.G.A.S.U.S.

Operations can be considered as episodes. Over time, we will release more operations that will come back with their own story content and rewards, so you are actively a part of the story in Midnight City!

Gameplay changes

Thanks to your numerous and detailed feedback, we were able to make some adjustments and improvements. The changes are a constant process, just for that the Early Access is a great opportunity to try as much as possible and guide the balance in the game based on your feedback. Here is a list of small additions and changes:

We have added difficulty levels

Beginner

Normal

Hard

Nightmare

Depending on these difficulty levels, you'll get more experience points the more difficult it is. In addition, the entity adapts in speed and hunting behavior

The entity has received some adjustments in behavior, it sees a little bit less, so it can't see the player

so often even from a great distance and behind doors

All exits are now locked during a hunt

There are new apps on the computer in the hideout

Store

Wardrobe

Operations

We have added achievements to unlock

We hope this announcement gives you a good overview of what's new and what's changed, and that you have a lot of fun playing!

See you in Midnight City,

Dan and Andreas