Idle Space Navy 0.08.1

Holy crow, people have liked the updates to the game in 0.08.0 - but there are still some bug fixes in this sequence of ISN's development. Here's what's what.

NEW FEATURES

Item deployments can be preserved in Lab resets.

Laser weapons are now properly accounted for by the reinforcement algorithm.

REBALANCES

Minimum mission level for Calibration now starts at 50 less than player level.

UI UPDATES

Renamed “Chance to Skip Waves” Lab upgrade to “Chance to Reduce Wave Count”.

Sector Completed dialog can be clicked to close it.

Fixed UI error on Lab toggles.

Fixed errors in Calibration Chip formula toggle.

Fixed Navigation error regarding the Artifact display.

Fixed Module info displays.

Fixed errant formula displays in Lab and Neutron Lab.

BUG FIXES