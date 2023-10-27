Idle Space Navy 0.08.1

Holy crow, people have liked the updates to the game in 0.08.0 - but there are still some bug fixes in this sequence of ISN's development. Here's what's what.
NEW FEATURES
- Item deployments can be preserved in Lab resets.
- Laser weapons are now properly accounted for by the reinforcement algorithm.
REBALANCES
- Minimum mission level for Calibration now starts at 50 less than player level.
UI UPDATES
- Renamed “Chance to Skip Waves” Lab upgrade to “Chance to Reduce Wave Count”.
- Sector Completed dialog can be clicked to close it.
- Fixed UI error on Lab toggles.
- Fixed errors in Calibration Chip formula toggle.
- Fixed Navigation error regarding the Artifact display.
- Fixed Module info displays.
- Fixed errant formula displays in Lab and Neutron Lab.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed runtime not resetting on Calibration. (Runtimes are reset by this version.)
- Fixed errors in Lab upgrade for minimum mission level. (This upgrade is reset by this version.)
- Fixed bullet reduction system.
- Fixed Automate 2 again.
- Fixes to Calibration Chip calculation.
- Fixed bug in Module assignment.
- Fixed Laser Cannon not doing damage.
- Fixed Artifact Manager not actually starting.
Changed files in this update