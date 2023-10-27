 Skip to content

Idle Space Navy update for 27 October 2023

Idle Space Navy 0.08.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12548450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holy crow, people have liked the updates to the game in 0.08.0 - but there are still some bug fixes in this sequence of ISN's development. Here's what's what.

NEW FEATURES

  • Item deployments can be preserved in Lab resets.
  • Laser weapons are now properly accounted for by the reinforcement algorithm.

REBALANCES

  • Minimum mission level for Calibration now starts at 50 less than player level.

UI UPDATES

  • Renamed “Chance to Skip Waves” Lab upgrade to “Chance to Reduce Wave Count”.
  • Sector Completed dialog can be clicked to close it.
  • Fixed UI error on Lab toggles.
  • Fixed errors in Calibration Chip formula toggle.
  • Fixed Navigation error regarding the Artifact display.
  • Fixed Module info displays.
  • Fixed errant formula displays in Lab and Neutron Lab.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed runtime not resetting on Calibration. (Runtimes are reset by this version.)
  • Fixed errors in Lab upgrade for minimum mission level. (This upgrade is reset by this version.)
  • Fixed bullet reduction system.
  • Fixed Automate 2 again.
  • Fixes to Calibration Chip calculation.
  • Fixed bug in Module assignment.
  • Fixed Laser Cannon not doing damage.
  • Fixed Artifact Manager not actually starting.

