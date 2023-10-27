Update 52 - A Doozy of a Hotfix

We've got a rasher of quick fixes for stuff that was broken in Update 51 earlier this week, including the following.
- Scoring bug for versus fixed
- Ep4 finale generator sounds work right but are still too quiet
- Damage radius on some fire in the Ep4 finale reduced
- Several more Ep4 spawn areas that are invalid were fixed. Please keep sending these in, it’s hugely helpful
- Removed the reference cube from Ep4
- You’ll see titles on other players when you join in progress now
- You should see hitmarkers on kills for common again
Changed files in this update