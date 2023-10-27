 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Anacrusis update for 27 October 2023

Update 52 - A Doozy of a Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12548384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got a rasher of quick fixes for stuff that was broken in Update 51 earlier this week, including the following.

  • Scoring bug for versus fixed
  • Ep4 finale generator sounds work right but are still too quiet
  • Damage radius on some fire in the Ep4 finale reduced
  • Several more Ep4 spawn areas that are invalid were fixed. Please keep sending these in, it’s hugely helpful
  • Removed the reference cube from Ep4
  • You’ll see titles on other players when you join in progress now
  • You should see hitmarkers on kills for common again

Changed files in this update

One (Windows x64) Depot 1120481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link