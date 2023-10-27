Jump attacks have been improved we are excited to incorporate fighting styles with open world parkour animations we want to thank everyone for their patience we have made a lot of changes to the game to make the experience better for everyone we really want to build a unique online community we are currently working with professional fighters to create authentic fighting animations.
Parts Unknown update for 27 October 2023
Jump Attacks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
