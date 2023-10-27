 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 27 October 2023

Jump Attacks!

Share · View all patches · Build 12548378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jump attacks have been improved we are excited to incorporate fighting styles with open world parkour animations we want to thank everyone for their patience we have made a lot of changes to the game to make the experience better for everyone we really want to build a unique online community we are currently working with professional fighters to create authentic fighting animations.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
