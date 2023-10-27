Share · View all patches · Build 12548365 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 06:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from World League Baseball!

We are going to perform a server maintenance for v1.1.0 update.

Maintenance Schedule

Oct. 27 6:00 am ~ 7:00 am (UTC)

Update Notes

The number of innings for an "Exhibition Game" can now be adjusted.

The Impact stat decreases if pitchers throw the ball too many times. (Stat will return to normal after a game has finished.)

Various improvements have been made to the UI.

Various bugs have been fixed.

During the maintenance, players will not be able to connect to the game.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

※ Please note that the maintenance schedule may change depending on the situation.

We will do our best make World League Baseball more exciting and more challenging than ever.

Thank you