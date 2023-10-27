 Skip to content

World League Baseball update for 27 October 2023

Server maintenance for v1.1.0 update

Greetings from World League Baseball!

We are going to perform a server maintenance for v1.1.0 update.

  • Maintenance Schedule
  • Oct. 27 6:00 am ~ 7:00 am (UTC)
  • Update Notes
  • The number of innings for an "Exhibition Game" can now be adjusted.
  • The Impact stat decreases if pitchers throw the ball too many times. (Stat will return to normal after a game has finished.)
  • Various improvements have been made to the UI.
  • Various bugs have been fixed.

During the maintenance, players will not be able to connect to the game.
Sorry for the inconvenience.

※ Please note that the maintenance schedule may change depending on the situation.

We will do our best make World League Baseball more exciting and more challenging than ever.

Thank you

