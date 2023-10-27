Beta Mode Update [10/26/2023]

Today's update aims to address some networking bugs that were discovered after yesterday's Steam Client update released, which prevented some players from playing online.

CHANGES

Fixed a bug where some players would not be able to connect to one another, and would disconnect as soon as the round started.

Adjusted logic for displaying connection bars and their colors (for Steam only), which are present at round start for online fights. Green bars are direct connections, where the number of bars filled represent different methods of forming a direct connection.

Yellow bars are relay server connections used as a fallback when Steam can't establish a direct connection.

A single red bar means an error has occurred.

Added a new launch option, -disableHueShift, for disabling all rainbow color changing effects. This affects Double palette #19 & Marie palette #29. (-disableRainbowDouble still works and should have the same affect.)