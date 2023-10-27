Beta Mode Update [10/26/2023]

Today's update aims to address some networking bugs that were discovered after yesterday's Steam Client update released, which prevented some players from playing online.
CHANGES
-
Fixed a bug where some players would not be able to connect to one another, and would disconnect as soon as the round started.
-
Adjusted logic for displaying connection bars and their colors (for Steam only), which are present at round start for online fights.
- Green bars are direct connections, where the number of bars filled represent different methods of forming a direct connection.
- Yellow bars are relay server connections used as a fallback when Steam can't establish a direct connection.
- A single red bar means an error has occurred.
-
Added a new launch option, -disableHueShift, for disabling all rainbow color changing effects. This affects Double palette #19 & Marie palette #29. (-disableRainbowDouble still works and should have the same affect.)
-
Fixed a bug where loading screen text was not translated to match the chosen language.
(Version 3.6.2)
