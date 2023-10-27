 Skip to content

Ghost at Dawn update for 27 October 2023

Challenge Mode Update is Live!

Ghost at Dawn update for 27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Four BRAND NEW challenges have been updated to the game. Completing them will unlock a new costume for Yuhiko and nigh unlimited ammo for the guns.

