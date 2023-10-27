Four BRAND NEW challenges have been updated to the game. Completing them will unlock a new costume for Yuhiko and nigh unlimited ammo for the guns.
Ghost at Dawn update for 27 October 2023
Challenge Mode Update is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2153191 Depot 2153191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update