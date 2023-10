Share · View all patches · Build 12548173 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Chase Survivors just launched on Steam Scream The Revenge with a 40% discount!

Survive the apocalypse for 15 minutes! In 'Chase Survivors,' evolve your character and your weapons to face hordes of horrifying creatures. Rescue is already on the way, just wait.