Sagres update for 27 October 2023

Save system update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calling all navigators!

We are happy to announce that Sagres now features multiple save files

So feel free to sail to the ends of the world without fear of your losing your progress!

This update is compatible with pre-existing save files and current players will now find a "Continue" and "New Game" option on the main menu. So just select "Continue" and choose your pre-existing save file to carry on in your voyage or select "New Game" to start up a new adventure without needing to overwrite your previous file. Also, when visiting an Inn you can now choose to save to any of the 3 available slots.

Please stay tuned for more news about additional localizations and other exciting announcements in the coming months!

