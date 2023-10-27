Update 26-10-23

Changelog:
- Bugfix: settings menu controller can't move inside menus
- Bugfix: mouse can auto hide while on settings menu and simulation is paused
- Updated Omega-O4
- Cursor position resets after reseting a level
- Bugfix: last level trivia
- Removed 6 Pi (ionic bond) levels
- Added 6 Pi (mixed mechanics) levels
- Reorganized level selection so it the new Pi area is optional and Nu-3 (rotator area) now unlocks Omega
- Bugfix: if free electron is zero and a nearby atom is getting electrons the question mark appears
- Bugfix: collision sound happens on levels where a molecule checks for win condition when on top of end position for more than 1 step
- Bugfix: gamma-4 free electrons deletion animation pops on top of end position
- Replaced Kappa-6 with a new level
- Updated Kappa-5
Changed files in this update