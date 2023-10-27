 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sokobond Express Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Update 26-10-23

Share · View all patches · Build 12548077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Bugfix: settings menu controller can't move inside menus
  • Bugfix: mouse can auto hide while on settings menu and simulation is paused
  • Updated Omega-O4
  • Cursor position resets after reseting a level
  • Bugfix: last level trivia
  • Removed 6 Pi (ionic bond) levels
  • Added 6 Pi (mixed mechanics) levels
  • Reorganized level selection so it the new Pi area is optional and Nu-3 (rotator area) now unlocks Omega
  • Bugfix: if free electron is zero and a nearby atom is getting electrons the question mark appears
  • Bugfix: collision sound happens on levels where a molecule checks for win condition when on top of end position for more than 1 step
  • Bugfix: gamma-4 free electrons deletion animation pops on top of end position
  • Replaced Kappa-6 with a new level
  • Updated Kappa-5

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702311 Depot 1702311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702313 Depot 1702313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702314 Depot 1702314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link